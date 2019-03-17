Three Injured After Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in California

On Saturday, March 16, 2019, at approximately 9:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Patuxent Beach Road and Patuxent Boulevard in California, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one person trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles off the roadway in a t-bone style collision and resting against a woodline, with two patients trapped in a Jeep.

Firefighters from Bay District and Hollywood worked together to extricate two patients in approximately 25 minutes.

One patient was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center. Two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

At the time of the accident, traffic was backed up from the Thomas Johnson Bridge for another motor vehicle accident.

Witnesses reported the Jeep was sitting in traffic when they tried to maneuver a U-turn and pulled in front of the Ford pick-up truck.

Maryland State Police remained on the scene to investigate the cause of the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.

