Two Motor Vehicle Accidents Reported in Hollywood Less Than 30 Minutes Apart

On Saturday, March 16, 2019, at approximately 1:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find four vehicles in the roadway in a rear-end style collision.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. At least 3 patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

On Saturday, March 16, 2019, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Clarkes Landing Road and Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway.

No injuries were reported and three patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.





