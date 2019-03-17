Two Motor Vehicle Accidents Reported On Thomas Johnson Bridge in Under 2 Hours

On Saturday, March 16, 2019, at approximately 7:15 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the base of the Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons, for the motor vehicle accident reported head-on.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a head-on style collision, on the Calvert side of The Governor Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge.

One patient was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to an area trauma center with unknown injuries. One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. It is unknown if any other injuries were reported.

On Saturday, March 16, 2019, at approximately 8:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the base of the Thomas Johnson Bridge in California for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find 6 vehicles in the roadway in a rear-end style collision, on the base of St. Mary’s side of The Governor Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge.

At least three patients were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.

