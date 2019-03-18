VIDEO: Family of Seven Displaced After Accidental Fire Completely Destroys Home in Lexington Park

On Monday, March 18, 2019, at approximately 6:05 a.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, Hollywood, and Valley Lee responded to the 47400 Block of Southampton Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported house fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 1-story single family residence with fire showing from multiple sides of the house with all occupants accounted for and out of the home.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 50 minutes.

The fire is reportedly caused accidentally by a heater in the living room.

7 occupants of the home were checked by emergency medical personnel. 6 patients signed care refusal forms on the scene. One patient was transported for smoke inhalation to an area hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was requested to the scene to assist 2 adults, and 5 children displaced by the fire.

