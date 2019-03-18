Impaired Driving Suspected in Single Vehicle Rollover Crash in Lexington Park

On Sunday, March 17, 2019, at approximately 10:15 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Prather Drive in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle in an embankment on its side, with the driver and sole occupant still inside the vehicle and unable to get out of the vehicle.

Firefighters assisted removing the man from the vehicle.

The patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff Office recovered multiple a small baggie containing white powder and other pieces of evidence at the scene.

Updates will be provided once they become available.





