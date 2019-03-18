William Alphonsus Young, 65 of Waldorf, MD passed away on March 13, 2019 at Bridge Point Hospital in Washington, DC. William was born on August 9, 1953 to the late Robert Vincent Young and Gertrude Agnes Greene Young . William enjoyed hand dancing, spending time at the American Legion and shooting pool. William served in the U.S. Army.

In addition to his father, William was predeceased by his sister, Jeannette R. Jones and brother, Phillip Nathaniel Young and his niece, Tonya M. Werner. He is survived by his mother, Gertrude Agnes Young of Charlotte Hall, MD; brothers, Thomas E. Greene, Clifton M. Greene (Sheila), George Vincent Young; sisters, Julia S. Young, Mary C. Young, Philomenia L. Young, Ethel L. Young, Cynthia E. Young; nephews, nieces, cousins, great nephews and nieces.

Family will receive friends for William’s visitation on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 10am to 11am with Funeral Services at 11am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will follow at Maryland Veteran Cemetery with Military Honors at 1:45pm.

Memorial donations may be made to: American Legion, Post 170.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.