Jeannette Roberta Young Jones, 63 of Waldorf, MD passed away on March 13, 2019 at her residence in Waldorf, MD. Jeannette was born on December 2, 1955 to the late Robert Vincent Young and Gertrude Agnes Greene Young. Jeannette enjoyed cooking, sports grilling and family dancing. She worked as an Accounting Clerk for the P.G. County Government.

In addition to her father, Jeannette was predeceased by her brother, Phillip Nathaniel Young and William Young, who passed away later that same day. Jeannette is survived by her mother, Gertrude Agnes Young of Charlotte Hall, MD; sons, Jonathan Renault, Bryant Archellis, Brandon Jammal and Ian Parish Shelton; daughters, Tamara, Zareefa and Lisha; grandchildren, Brian, Taylor, Mia, Zavion, Taajudin, Jenna, Kayla, Abdus Samad; brothers, Thomas E. Greene, Clifton M. Greene, George Vincent Young; sisters, Mary C. Young, Philomenia L. Young, Ethel L. Young, Cynthia E. Young, Julia S. Young; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.