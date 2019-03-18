Robin Marie Chedester, 21 of Brandywine, MD, passed away March 11, 2019, in Roanoke, VA. Robin was born on December 23, 1997, in Anne Arundel County, MD. She graduated from Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine, MD, in 2016.

Robin was predeceased by her grandparents Florence Chedester, Joseph Moore, Sr., and Armando Agostini. Robin is survived by parents James and Victoria Chedester of Brandywine, MD and Lourdes de Moya of Roanoke, VA; siblings Candice Young of Mechanicsville, MD, David Chedester of Brandywine, MD, Dale Buckler, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD, Samuel Young of Maui, HI; Michelle Klaff of Washington, DC, Colleen Armes of Roanoke, VA and Holly Deale of Catonsville, MD; Grandparents James Chedester, Sr. of Waldorf, MD, Sandra Moore of Brandywine, MD, and Maria Agostini of Washington, DC.

Robin was a beautiful person with an unforgettable smile. She was always willing to help others. She loved being outdoors, deer and duck hunting, bow fishing, and horseback riding. She played softball for many years and thought of her teammates as family. She loved listening to music and had the opportunity to sing at Carnegie Hall, with Gwynn Park chorus. Robin found great joy hanging out with her family and friends.

Family will receive friends for Robin’s Life Celebration Visitation, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm, at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a Funeral Service, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 am, in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to: Baden Firehouse, 16608 Brandywine Road, Brandywine, MD 20613 or Encounter Christian Center, 30080 Henry Lane, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Pallbearers: Jeff Chedester, David Chedester, Joseph Moore, Robert Renner, Dale Buckler Jr. Carter Reid, Cory Young and Cory Stonestreet

