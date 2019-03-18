St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Make Drug Arrest in California

March 18, 2019
Melvin Jerome Maddox, 50 of Lexington Park, and Reginald Delante Thomas, 28 of Great Mills

In January of 2019, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division, began an investigation into Melvin Jerome Maddox, 50 of Lexington Park, regarding his involvement in the distribution of controlled dangerous substances.

As a result, a search and seizure warrant was obtained for Maddox’s person, vehicle and residence.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division observed Maddox as a passenger in a vehicle in the California area. A vehicle stop was initiated, with the assistance of Patrol and K-9 Deputies.

The operator, later identified as Reginald Delante Thomas, 28 of Great Mills, fled the scene in the vehicle and then proceeded to flee on foot. During the foot chase Thomas was observed discarding two large bags. Thomas was quickly apprehended, and the two bags were recovered by Vice Narcotics Detectives. Both bags contained cocaine having an estimated resale value of $7,200. Thomas was also found to be operating a motor vehicle on a suspended driver’s license. Maddox was found to be in possession of suspected cocaine.

Maddox was arrested and charged with CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana, (Cocaine)

Thomas was charged with the following:

  • CDS: Possession W/Intent to Distribute-Narcotics
  • CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana
  • Fleeing and Eluding
  • Fleeing and Eluding on Foot
  • Driving on Suspended License
