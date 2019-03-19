Wanted, Convicted Felon was Arrested and Released in Calvert County After Found with Handgun

On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Deputy Mason and Deputy First Class Mohler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fairground Road in Prince Frederick for the report of a wanted individual with an open warrant.

Upon arrival, Deputies Mason and Mohler observed the wanted individual in a parking lot. The suspect, Lemuel Mckinley Mackall Jr., 35, of Prince Frederick, advised deputies he was unaware of the pending arrest warrant.

DFC Mohler asked Mackall if he had any weapons on him and Mackall advised he had a pistol in his pants pocket. DFC Mohler and Deputy Mason were able to retrieve the unloaded handgun from his pants pocket without incident.

Mackall was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun on Person, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm, and Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction.

Mackall appeared before a District Court Commissioner and was held without bail, he then went before a District Court Judge and had bail set at $5,000.

Mackall was released after posting the established bond on March 14, 2019, pending further action by judicial authorities.

