St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Shoplifter

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Sunday, February 24, 2019, at approximately 3:20 p.m., the suspect put a 32-inch Visio television and other merchandise into a shopping cart and left the California Walmart store without paying for the items.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. *8005 or email matthew.beyer@stmarysmd.com.

Case # 15417-19

