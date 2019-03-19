St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Shoplifter

March 19, 2019

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Sunday, February 24, 2019, at approximately 3:20 p.m., the suspect put a 32-inch Visio television and other merchandise into a shopping cart and left the California Walmart store without paying for the items.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. *8005 or email matthew.beyer@stmarysmd.com.

Case # 15417-19



2 Responses to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Shoplifter

  1. Charles on March 19, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    Typical Nationals fan

    Reply
  2. joep222 on March 19, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    It is 2019. Why are they using a security camera from 1989?

    Reply

