Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Reward in Multiple Property Damage Cases

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple incidents of property damage in which unknown suspect(s) shot out windows to cars.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).

Over the last two weeks, during the overnight hours, the suspect(s) used a pellet gun to shoot out the windows of more than two dozen cars throughout the county. Most of the cases occurred primarily in Waldorf; however, some cars have been damaged in White Plains and the Bensville area. In an effort to develop leads, detectives have conducted numerous neighborhood canvasses. In addition, they have reviewed home security surveillance systems to look for additional evidence. In several cases, a white four-door passenger car was observed on surveillance footage at about the same time the incidents occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. R. Logsdon at (301) 609-6436. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

