UPDATE: Roadway is now open NB and SB Rt4/White Sands Dr. More.

4:00 p.m.: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is reporting, southbound Route 2/4 in the area of White Sands is slow moving with one lane open.

Police and emergency personnel continue to investigate and remove vehicles from the roadway.

A commercial vehicle and a fuel tanker are involved in the crash.