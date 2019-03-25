UPDATE: Student Who Brought Marijuana-Infused Brownies and Gun to School Indicted as Adult

UPDATE 3/25/2019: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, advises that on the afternoon of Friday, March 22, 2019, the Grand Jury for Charles County, Maryland returned an indictment for Kristopher Raul-Alex McDonald, 16, of La Plata. The Grand Jury indictment charges McDonald with seven crimes.
The most serious counts are Possessing Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute and Possessing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime.
According to court documents, after apprehension, McDonald stated that he consumed two of the brownies and stated that he intended to give some to his friends at school. McDonald also stated that the handgun found in his bookbag did belong to him.
Covington, explaining why McDonald has been charged as an adult despite being 16 years old, said, “The State has no choice but to charge this defendant as an adult. The law is very clear: someone 16 years of age or older who is accused of certain crimes must be charged as an adult. Mr. McDonald is accused of at least two crimes that require adult charging: possession of a handgun and possessing a handgun in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Charging him as an adult, however, does not necessarily mean that his case will ultimately be adjudicated in adult court. The law also allows for a juvenile that has been charged as an adult to ask the court to send the case to juvenile court. Such requests are routinely made, and – depending upon the crime, the juvenile’s criminal history and other considerations – the Courts often send these types of cases to Juvenile Court. Each defendant and each case is different so, at this point, it would be foolish of me to predict what the Court might do in this particular case.”
Summary of Charges
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance On School Property
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Possessing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime
- Possession of a Firearm on School Property
- Wear, Carry and Transport of Handgun Upon Person
- Loaded Handgun on Person
- Possession of a Regulated Firearm Under the Age of 21
UPDATE 3/19/2019: According to court documents, Kristopher Alexander Raul McDonald, 16, of La Plata, told police he made the brownies the day before (3/18/2019) and infused them with marijuana. He stated he had eaten two brownies prior to his arrest. He stated he was going to give some brownies to his friends at school. When asked if was going to sell them for money, he stated he wasn’t sure.
When asked about the handgun McDonald told police, he bought it in his neighborhood sometime in October of last year and carries the handgun because he gets paranoid and needs it for protection. He went on to say he has been carrying the handgun in his bookbag since December, to include bringing it to school.
The handgun was described as a .25 caliber, the gun was fully loaded with one round in the chamber, and the hammer cocked back ready to fire.
3/19/2019: On March 19, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a teacher at La Plata High School noticed a student who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
The teacher called school administration to the classroom and an administrator immediately responded and removed the student. Administrators subsequently discovered the student was in possession of a container of marijuana-infused brownies. They also found a loaded gun in his book bag. The School Resource Officer recovered the gun and drugs and arrested the student, Kristopher Alexander Raul McDonald, 16, of La Plata.
McDonald was charged as an adult with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of drugs with intent to distribute while armed, loaded handgun on person, carrying a concealed dangerous weapon and other related charges.
Cpl. K. Burger is continuing the investigation to determine where the student got the gun and why he brought it to school.
At this point in the investigation, there is no indication McDonald planned to use the weapon against anyone. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. K. Burger at (301) 932-2222.
Kudos to the teacher and school administration for quick thinking as well as the resource officer.
WHY would he carry a loaded gun if he didn’t intend to use it?
I seriously hope some judge doesn’t decide to try him as a juvenile!
Adult crimes deserve adult time!
If he was selling the drug laced brownies, he was carrying the gun for his protection. Drug dealers get robbed too. They carry cash and drugs. This is a sad situation. While he should be in school concentrating on his education, he is operating a criminal enterprise on school property with a primary client base of minors. Help us Lord!
This is so scary and sad. How does a 16 year old get access to hand guns? Parents should have properly stowed and locked the gun. Should also be held accountable as well as the student. When will this nonsense end…..seems the whole world has gone crazy. So sad.
How do you know he got the gun from his parents?
The update to the article says he bought it in the neighborhood.
This is a classic example of why imposing further restrictions on gun purchases WON’T MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE! Criminals don’t follow the laws. Making new laws or enhanced purchase restrictions only penalizes law-abiding citizens.
This scares me to death. A 16 year old kid carrying a pistol that’s loaded, with one in the chamber, and cocked (Condition 1) is a recipe for disaster. I’ll make an assumption that since he ‘purchased’ this gun at the age of 16 he didn’t take Maryland’s mandatory (albeit trivial) firearms safety training before getting his HQL.
It’s a shame that our so-called representatives won’t allow concealed carry in this state so we can protect ourselves from loose cannons like this kid! When will the government that excessive gun restriction has no effect on crime like this and the mess it could have turned into? If Chicago and Baltimore aren’t obvious examples, I don’t know what is.
Why didn’t his parents snoop through his book bag on a routine basis? I did when my kids were in school. Now they do it to their kids. That’s part of job of being a parent.
Snooping is not part of the job as a parent. How about getting involved with the kid and have life discussions.
What I see is a kid with little to no parental guidance. They need to do more than snoop when you can look at the kid (16yo) with a neck tattoo for Pete’s sake.
He bought the gun in his neighborhood
So. What does that have to to do with this.
The article has been updated, he said he bought it in his neighborhood.
Read the article. He got the handgun in his neighborhood… We legal gun owners buy them, go through the checks and so forth. Thugs like this know where to get them on the street. At 16, guessing he’s had no training other than what he sees on TV
At 14 my kids have had extensive firearms training since the age of 8. What makes it impossible for this not to be the case for this kid? As a “Patriot” I’m sure you exercise your second amendment right and if you have children I’d hope that they have been instructed on firearm safety since the possibility of them coming in contact with your gun exists.
I think he has watched to many episodes of Chicago P.D
Law abiding gun owners keep their guns locked up. PERIOD
No law in Maryland requires you to lock up your gun. It’s none of anybody’s business where you keep your gun. As long as you pass your background check you get your guns. Don’t let Liberals try to tell you where you have to store your property in order to obey their laws.
Just because you say it twice and pull the Liberals into it – doesn’t make you right….
Maryland law provides that a person “may not store or leave a loaded firearm in a location where the person knew or should have known that an unsupervised child would gain access to the firearm.
In other words, it doesnt have to be locked up, it just has to be unloaded… So you are making his point.
This is where the “Gun Show Loophole” comes into play. This is why, we as a country, have so many unregistered guns. Felons can buy guns at gun shows, they don’t investigate, background check, etc. I’m sure this 16-year-old knows an 18-year-old…that’s literally all it takes.
U cant get a gun a gun show without a background check
Typical, spouting off without knowing the facts.
If he was a law abiding gun owner it would be locked up away from access by minors so your comment makes zero sense
No law in Maryland requires you to lock up your gun. It’s none of anybody’s business where you keep your gun. As long as you pass your background check you get your guns. Don’t let Liberals try to tell you where you have to store your property in order to obey their laws
Maryland law provides that a person “may not store or leave a loaded firearm in a location where the person knew or should have known that an unsupervised child would gain access to the firearm.
You keep saying it, and you keep making his point, dum dum. Look at your quoted phrase and read it again. “May not store or leave a LOADED firearm in a location…”. Doesnt say anything about locking up unloaded weapons, now does it? Are you trying to argue that this kid is smart enough to use a gun, but too stupid to load it? And therefore it had to have already been loaded when he took possession of it?
second paragraph: “he bought it in his neighborhood sometime in October of last year and carries the handgun because he gets paranoid and needs it for protection.”
Reading is fundamental genius, you should learn!
Read the update
No, he did not obtain it from his dad. He bought it from his neighborhood.
He doesn’t believe he wasn’t in the wrong. He’s said that he knows it was wrong. He simply provided his reasoning.
what exactly is it that he looks like
16 year old with neck tattoos?! Parents must be scared of their own kid.
Must be, had to put it in writing for the tattoo and be there when it was done. Suspect the parents are not responsible either. He either stole the gun or bought it with drug money.
There is no way that is a professional tattoo, so your comment about the parents needing to sign and be present is pointless. He probably got it from a friend at someone’s home.
That’s if the tattoo was even done at a shop….by the looks of it, it wasn’t a professional.
But lets not pass any gun legislation..RIGHT?!?!?!
What law currently allows a 16 year old to have a gun? There isnt one. So what legislation could you create that would have prevented this? Alcohol is 800% more deadly than guns in America. Do you want to pass alcohol legislation to get that in check? Probably not. Tobacco is 5,000% more deadly than guns in America. What is your legislation plans to fix that?
You just can’t legislate morality.
EXACTLY! He already broke the law when he ‘bought’ it in the neighborhood. Will new, more restrictive laws be more palatable to this kid?
Maryland law states you must be 21 to have a gun in your possession, so please, tell us how another law would have prevented this?
Yeah! they should pass a law that says thugs cant sell illegal guns to underage neighborhood kids! Oh wait that already exists…how could this have happened with such a law in place??
Lets pass a law that says all people that don’t currently obey the law must immediately start…yeah that should be a new liberal agenda!!
The Judges wont do anything to him.Thats the problem.He shouldnt even be allowed in school looking like that.WTF is wrong with people,keep letting the democrats run the school system and keep turning punks out like this.
He’s being sent to Steithem to finish his education, and unless someone pays his bail on the 3rd, he’s going away for about 15 years.
So he gets 15 years if they dont pay bail, how many years will he get if they do pay his bail? Not understanding how bail factors in to the sentencing for his “alleged” crimes
They need to make all schools military schools and teach these kids something.Obviously the parents and the democrat teachers are teaching them to be thugs and pos.
Loaded , chambered, and trigger cocked?
He should be charged with attempted manslaughter to every student at that school.
One little bump and the gun could’ve went off.
Yet it is now shown how easy it is to get “ILLEGAL” guns. A 16 year old bought one out of his neighborhood. People are so quick to assume he got from his home. All the laws, law abiding citizens have to follow, to have a gun in MD. I highly doubt he got it that way.
Paranoid and needs a gun in school? He clearly has mental issues
Schools need metal detectors .. My daughter was in his class. Tired of these idiots.
Which class? I go to his school, so I might know your daughter. Really want to know if he was putting one of my friends in danger.
If parents only knew the behind the scenes dysfunction of the Charles County Public Schools. I’m surprised the Administrator responded! Most of them keep reports of drugs, fighting, threats, bullying a secret. You can’t let a iron fist Principal make their school look bad. Educators are encouraged to just deal with it! No principal wants to have police reports on their record. Add the dysfunctional Board of Education that is clueless. Then add the Maryland Dept of Education that employs educators that cannot even write clear sentences and are deemed lunatics. Mental incompetence is a big thing at the higher levels. Educators call these blind eye promotions ‘pass the trash.’ No wonder so many educators are throwing in the towel and leaving.
Hes lying when he said he bought the gun in the neighborhood,this scum needs to go to jail period.
So are the Parent(s) being charged as well?
If this doesn’t prove that our schools need metal detectors, nothing will!!
He went on to say he has been carrying the handgun in his book bag since December, to include bringing it to school.
How disgusting for a 16 year old to have a gun and take it to school. Keep him in jail forever and throw his parent in there too! He will never succeed in life.
If you don’t know the kid personally don’t be so damn quick to judge. He’s actually a great kid. You know LAPLATA HIGH SCHOOL picks and choose students to pick on.
High at school.
Brings loaded gun with round in chamber and hammer in cocked position to school.
Has crappy neck tattoo.
Yeah, great kid!
Yeah, let’s blame La Plata High School…
Why is he being charged as an adult if he’s clearly 16 and attends high school? This isn’t right he’s a troubled juvenile treat him that way. Juvenile detention center will be a wake up call. Please don’t throw his life away..he needs help and discipline but not as an adult
That is a valid argument. It is nice to know that his gun is only a juvenile power so it wouldn’t kill like an adult gun. It is also nice to know that since he was in school he had access to sell his drugs to all the other juveniles in that school. But he was a juvenile so those drugs were less harmful to the kids then an adult drug. Bottom line is he committed an adult crime and deserves an adult sentence. He threw his own life away and his parents are the only ones that can share the blame.
any student can bring a handgun to school in Southern Maryland every day of the week and there is nothing in place to stop it. Let that sink in.
