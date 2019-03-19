St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Social Media Threats of Violence Directed at Area Schools

On March 19, 2019, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Public Schools began a joint investigation into various threats of mass violence directed at area schools in St. Mary’s County.

The threats have been circulating on social media and via text messages and correlate to the one year anniversary of the tragedy which occurred at Great Mills High School, on March 20, 2018.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Public Schools are working collaboratively to determine the origin of these threats, the credibility of the threats, and to ensure the safety of St. Mary’s County students and faculty.

Anyone with information regarding the origin of the threats is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

