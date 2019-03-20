Police in Calvert County Seeking Public’s Help in Identifying Theft Suspect in Dunkirk





In the early morning hours of March 10, 2019, the subject shown burglarized R & J Liquor at 2797 W Chesapeake Beach Road, in Dunkirk.

The subject stole multiple bottles of alcohol for possible resale purposes in the DMV area.

The subject is described as a black male, between 45 and 60 years of age, with a mustache.

At the time, he was wearing a black zipper front hooded jacket. The jacket had a red liner on the inside and a mask design on the front, arms, and back of the jacket (see photos). He is wearing oversized, baggy, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

The vehicle he is operating is possibly a 2016 white Nissan Pathfinder.

If anyone has any information into the identity of this subject, please contact Detective Yates with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 ext 2151 or by email at edward.yates@calvertcountymd.gov.

