Congressman Hoyer Releases Statement on Anniversary of Great Mills School Shooting

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer released the following statement on the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County:

“I join with the Great Mills High School community in remembering Jaelynn Willey, whose life was tragically and senselessly cut short one year ago. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with Jaelynn’s family, friends, and classmates.

“As we remember Jaelynn today, we must continue to work to prevent gun violence in our nation. Days after the shooting at Great Mills, students from the school and high schools throughout our state joined with thousands of others at the March for Our Lives in Washington, DC to demand action. I thank them for their advocacy and commitment to ensuring our communities are safer.

“In the opening months of the new Congress, I was proud to bring H.R. 8, bipartisan legislation to require background checks on all firearm sales, to the House Floor. Now that the House has acted, I urge my colleagues in the Senate to take up and pass the bill and send it to the President’s desk for his signature. We have a responsibility to take meaningful action to end the scourge of gun violence in communities across the country.”