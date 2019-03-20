Maryland State Police Investigating 16-Year-Old Male Shot on I-495 In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday evening on Interstate 495 South in Prince George’s County.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, troopers from the Criminal Enforcement Division South Region responded to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center on a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

According to a preliminary investigation, an SUV with at least three people in it entered onto the Capital Beltway South from Route 450 at about 6 p.m. on Monday when they noticed a gold passenger car following them. The car got behind the SUV and began to shoot at the vehicle.

One of the passengers in the SUV, a 16-year-old male, was shot in the leg. He was driven to the hospital, where he was treated and released. No one else was injured as a result of this shooting.

Investigators believe that the shooting was not a random incident. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

The investigation is ongoing…