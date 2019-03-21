Troopers From La Plata Barrack Conduct Seat Belt Enforcement Initiative

Five Maryland State Troopers from the La Plata Barrack conducted a seat belt enforcement initiative from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, on Route 5 south at Post Office Road.

As a result, troopers conducted 53 traffic stops, issued 35 citations (27 for seat belt violations) and 24 warnings (12 for seat belt violations).

More than 120 unbelted drivers and passengers are killed every year in Maryland.

Seat belts could have saved roughly 45 percent of those victims.

A driver or passenger caught not buckled by police can be fined $83.