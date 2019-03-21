Troopers From La Plata Barrack Conduct Seat Belt Enforcement Initiative

Five Maryland State Troopers from the La Plata Barrack conducted a seat belt enforcement initiative from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, on Route 5 south at Post Office Road.
As a result, troopers conducted 53 traffic stops, issued 35 citations (27 for seat belt violations) and 24 warnings (12 for seat belt violations).
More than 120 unbelted drivers and passengers are killed every year in Maryland.
Seat belts could have saved roughly 45 percent of those victims.
A driver or passenger caught not buckled by police can be fined $83.
Be honest and just say they were “fishing”. Random seat belt check seems like a weak excuse
I would like to see Troopers conduct a “headlights while wipers are on” initiative. When it is rainy and very difficult to see, other drivers are not only risking their own lives (like when they don’t wear their own seat belt) but they endanger other persons lives as well when they don’t use headlights as the law requires. Any stats on how many accidents or fatalities are caused statewide by drivers that couldn’t be seen in inclement weather?
I think you should sit on the side of route 5 in a cardboard hut with a pencil and paper to take this very important data yourself. Indeed this is a question for the ages.
Hurry before it stops raining!
