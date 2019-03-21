Alcohol Suspected in California Crash That Sends Two to Hospital

On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at approximately 8:20 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 22781 Three Notch Road for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a structure.

Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle in the Northbound lanes of 235, and one vehicle that had crashed into the front of the Jiffy Lube.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office recovered multiple pieces of evidence on the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the cause of the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

