On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Susan Simmons went home to be with her Lord. Family and friends will unite on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of her homegoing service 11:00 am at Ark of Safety, 9402 Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment immediately following at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.

