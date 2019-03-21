Nettie Marie Stevens, 97, of Leonardtown, MD (formerly of Hollywood, MD) passed away March 15, 2019 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on April 25, 1921 in Hollywood, MD to the late James Victor Scriber and Nettie Lyles.

Nettie was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. On July 2, 1939, she married her beloved husband, Joseph I. Steven. Together they celebrated over 50 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in October 1989.

Nettie had a love for gardening and was known to have beautiful and well-kept gardens. She enjoyed Bingo and had a collection of prizes that she won from playing. Nettie was also known for making her homemade root beer during the holidays for family and friends. She was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD.

Nettie is survived by her siblings, Spencer Scriber, Sr. of Hollywood, MD and Anna Adams of LaPlata, MD; a special nephew: James L. Collins, Jr, (Theresa); and a host of loving family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her sisters: Civilla Crawford, Venita Kelly, Virginia Chappell and Estelle Collins; and her brothers: Philip, Edward, Victor, Clarence, Stansbury, Saunders, James “Tommy” and Douglas Scriber.

Family will receive friends on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

