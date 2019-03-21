Christine Marie Russell, 60, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on February 22, 1959 in Leonardtown, MD to Delores Sinkovich of Mechanicsville, MD and the late Joseph Leonard Russell.

Christine is a 1977 graduate of Chopticon High School. On November 15, 1980 she married the love of her life, Charles “Charlie” Russell at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Together they celebrated over 38 wonderful years, which included the birth of her three children and three grandchildren. She was employed over 40 dedicated years for the Department of Defense on Patuxent River Naval Air Station until her retirement in 2018 as a Business Financial Manager (BFM).

Her family was most important to her and she was proud to be a wife, mother and grandmother. She was organized and detail oriented and always gave 110% in everything she did. As her kids were growing up, she supported them in everything they did including, education, sports and other extracurricular activities. She was outgoing, fun and adventurous, enjoyed dancing, playing cards, photography, and buying gifts for others. She made many beautiful crocheted hats and blankets for newborns at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and her family members. She was a delicious cook and excellent baker and enjoyed hosting family and holiday meals. At Christmas time she made elaborate hand painted sugar cookies and a breakfast feast that included her mouth-watering sticky buns. She embraced being a woman, enjoying having her hair done, pedicures and shopping. Time spent on the beach vacationing with family was her favorite summer activity. She enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, Dolores and beloved husband, Charlie, Christine is also survived by her children: Crystal Murphy (Mike) of Leonardtown, MD, Patrick Russell (Breanne) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Kara Russell of Mechanicsville, MD; her siblings: Scott A. Russell (Rebecca) of Hollywood, MD, Cheryl L. Chase (Robert) of Richmond, VA, Kent Russell (Kara) of Harrisburg, PA and Cathy Jo Russell of Richmond, VA; her special grandchildren, Noah and Makayla Murphy; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her father, Joseph L. Russell, she is also preceded in death by her precious angel and granddaughter, Lily Murphy and her brother, Dennis Russell.

Family will receive friends for Christine’s Life Celebration on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Andrew Royals on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace in Helen, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Footprints for Faith 23503 Lindsay Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or https://footprintsforfaith.weebly.com/donate.html, or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.