Genevieve Teresa “Teeny” Kennett, 85, of Avenue, MD passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Solomons Nursing Center in Solomons, MD.

She was born on March 22, 1933 in Washington, D.C. to the late George W. Delahay and Veva Leach Delahay.

Teeny is a 1951 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy. On October 4, 1952, she married her beloved husband, Eddie Kennett, at Saint Dominic’s Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. Together they celebrated over 66 wonderful years of marriage. She worked many years managing the family farm and assisting her husband in harvesting tobacco and with the livestock. She also worked as a dedicated substitute teacher for six years on a full-time basis at Chopticon High School. She also tutored many students at her home, and cared for several family members when they became sick and needed long term care. Her family was always her top priority and she was proud of all of them and loved them very much. She took pride in the family farm and keeping her home and flower gardens in meticulous order. She and her husband enjoyed travelling to Myrtle Beach to see shows and visits her husband’s aunts, Sr. Thomas DeSales Bailey (SCN) (Aunt Tea) and Sr. Sara Cecilia Bailey (SCN) (Aunt Celia), in Chattanooga and Roanoke and later in Nazareth, KY. She also enjoyed traveling with her son on work trips to Las Vegas, California and Florida. She was always ready for the next adventure. She was a past member of the Seventh District Fire Department Auxiliary and a long time member of Holy Angels Catholic Church.

In addition to her beloved husband, Eddie, Teeny is also survived by her son, George D. Kennett (Mary) of Avenue, MD; her grandchildren: Kristina Johnson (Benny) of Hollywood, MD, George “Robbie” Kennett of Mechanicsville, MD, Steven Edward Kennett of Avenue, MD, and Hayleigh Kennett of Avenue, MD; her step-granddaughter, Katie Ramos of Leonardtown, MD; her great grandchildren: Evan, Jenna and Bryce Johnson; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her son, Robert “Rooster” Kennett and her siblings: Dorothy Leahy, Lois Marie Russell, Eleanor Delahay, Jimmy Delahay, and George Delahay.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Sam Plummer on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609.

