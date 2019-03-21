Stephanie Lynn Williams, 25, of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away on March 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Stephanie was born on December 16, 1993 in Silver Spring, Maryland. She graduated from Chopticon High School in Morganza, Maryland and was currently enrolled at Alabama University.

Stephanie was predeceased by her grandparents, Janet C. Williams, Donald W. Williams and Berneice G. Coffield, David R. Coffield Sr. Surviving are her parents, Grant A. Williams and Sandra L. Cable of Mechanicsville, MD, her sister, Amanda N. Williams of Wilmington, NC, along with many extended family.

Stephanie was a beautiful young woman, with a free spirit. She rode and loved her horse ‘Cookie’ as a teenager. Her sense of adventure as a young woman was amazing. Her love of family and friends will always be remembered.

Family will receive friends for Stephanie’s Life Celebration Visitation on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD, with a Funeral Service at 12pm in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD.

Pallbearers: Joey Rucci, Cheyene Faunce, Tiffany Douglas, Samantha Douglas, Stacey Lynn Crecelius and Travis Forsyth.

