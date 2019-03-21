James Madison Thomas, Jr., 76

James Madison Thomas, Jr. of Hughesville, MD passed away at the age of 76 on March 18, 2019 at Hospice of Charles County in Waldorf, MD. Jim was born on January 17, 1943 in Washington, DC to the late James Madison Thomas, Sr. and the late Clara Ella Davenport. Jim served in the United States Marine Corps for six years, four months and 29 days being awarded Good Conduct Second and Third Awards, National Defense Service Medal and Rifle Marksman Badge. Jim worked for the Federal Government for 13 years before joining the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority as an Electronic Technician. He retired in 2004. Jim’s favorite pastimes were working with model trains and reading.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sister, Anne Rawlings. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Pat Thomas of Hughesville, MD; his daughters, Patricia Michelle Bowie of Hughesville, MD; Pamela Thomas Ganis of Crofton, MD; sister, Nancy Thomas of Austin, TX; two grandchildren Joshua Thomas Ganis and Claire Perrie Ganis and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for Jims’ Visitation on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613 with Pastor Dr. John Warren officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.

Pallbearers will be: Joshua Ganis, James Roberts, Adam Willett, David Rawlings, Julian Parsons, III and Ross Pearce.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Immanuel United Methodist Church c/o 13801 Martin Road, Brandywine, MD 20613 or Hospice of Charles County 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.