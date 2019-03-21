Sandra Yvette (Armstrong) Sullivan, 46, was born on March 24, 1972 in Leonardtown, Maryland to Rebecca Ann Armstrong and James Stewart. After a lengthy illness, on March 13, 2019, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sandra transitioned home with our heavenly father.

Sandra was affectionately called Saundra by her mother. Sandra and her two brothers, Marvin Lamont Armstrong and Anthony Jovan Swales were raised by their mother, Rebecca Armstrong and John (Gum) Swales in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Educated in the St. Mary’s County School System, Sandra attended Dynard Elementary School, Spring Ridge Middle School and Great Mills High School. After completion of the ninth grade at Great Mills High, Sandra transferred to Leonardtown High School graduating in 1989. Sandra continued her education by attending Strayer University in Suitland, Maryland.

Sandra was a fun and loving spirit, with a heart of gold! She loved spending time with family and friends often talking “smack” while playing spades or deuces. Sandra enjoyed dancing and was usually the “life of the party.” She was fashionable and full of confidence. When she entered a room you knew she was there! Rarely would anything seem to be a challenge to Sandra and if it did the more confident she would become.

She worked as a Personnel Security Specialist, for over 20 years across various agencies of the Federal Government. Sandra was hard worker and took pride in her career.

Anthony Michael (Marcus) Sullivan knew the way to Sandra’s heart and on June 5, 2013, they joined as one. Sandra adored Marcus and looked forward to all the delicious Jamaican dishes he lovingly prepared. Sandra and Marcus built a business together and enjoyed taking cruises and vacationing.

Sandra was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Agnes and Richard Herbert, Cora Armstrong and Edgar Jones. She leaves to cherish many fond memories: her husband, Anthony Michael (Marcus) Sullivan; her paternal grandmother, Jane Catherine Taylor; a loving mother, Rebecca Armstrong (John); her father James Stewart; two loving brothers, Marvin Armstrong (Krystal) and Anthony Swales; two precious nieces, Jada Aneisha Swales and Jazlynn Nicole Swales; a special friend, Joseph Proctor and close friends, Linda Hinmon and Otis Brown along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Family will receive friends for on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bushwood, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Ste. 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.