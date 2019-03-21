Jacob Stauffer Brubacher, 70, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on March 17, 2019 at his home. Born on October 1, 1948 in Leonardtown, MD he was the son of the late Priscilla W. Brubacher and Eli G. Brubacher. Jacob was the loving husband of Mary Lou Brubacher of Mechanicsville, MD.

Jacob is survived by his children Melanie Stauffer (Sylvam) of Elkhorn, KY, Donna Zimmerman (Von) of Mechanicsville, MD Mark Brubacher (Martha) of Mechanicsville, MD, James Brubacher (Maria) of Leonardtown, MD, Roy Brubacher (Amy) of Leonardtown, MD, Clyde Brubacher (Sadie) of Mechanicsville, MD, Walter Brubacher (Laura) of Mechanicsville, MD, Shirley Stauffer (Mahlon) of Leonardtown, MD, Joel Brubacher (Sandra) of Tunas, MO, Karl Brubacher (Lucy) of Leonardtown, MD, and Lorraine Stauffer (Ryan) of Mechanicsville, MD.

Along with 57 grandchildren. Siblings Harvey Brubacher, Willis Brubacher, Henry Brubacher, Sueie Martin, Irvin Brubacher, and Alice Weaver. He was preceded in death by 1 granddaughter and siblings Ella Brubacher, Lena Blessing, Eli Brubacher, and Earl Brubacher. Jacob was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and was the owner operator of Jacob’s Sharpening.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at his home. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, 9:00 AM in the Mennonite Church Loveville, MD with Bishop Norman Stauffer officiating and Co-Officiating Bishop Edwin Stauffer. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be John B. Zimmerman, Dwayne Brubacher, Glendon Zimmerman, and Laverne Brubacher.