Earl Hart, 72 of Hollywood, MD formerly of Rocky Mount, NC passed away on March 15, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on January 28, 1947 in Edgecombe County, NC he was the son of the late Christanner Parker Hart and David Aaron Hart. Earl was the loving husband of Mary L. Graham Hart whom he married in Aberdeen North Carolina on August 9, 1975. He is survived by his children; Christopher Hart (Claudia) of Atlanta, GA and Kimberly Hart of Hollywood, MD. Siblings; Lillie Mae Hart, Warren Hart, and Moses Hart. Earl is preceded in death by his brothers; Aaron Hart, Jr., Ed Thomas Anderson, Wilbert J. Hart, James Anderson, Jr., Jay D. Hart, William A. Hart, Samuel P. Hart, Willie Lee Anderson, Sr., and William Henry Anderson.

Earl graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1967 and Winston Salem State University in 1971 with a Bachelor’s Degree. He moved from Rocky Mount, NC to St. Mary’s County MD in 1971 and graduated from Bowie State College with a Master’s Degree in Administrative Supervision. He was a Teacher/Assistant Principal for St. Mary’s County Board of Education for 34 years, retiring in 2003.

Earl lived a simple life and enjoyed grilling out for his family, listening to Blues & Jazz music, traveling to watch “HBC” football and basketball games, going to the grocery store and discussing history.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Phillip Spence officiating. The family will also receive friends on March 23, 2019 from 12:00 PM- 1:00 PM in Mark Chapel Baptist Church 2355 Leggett Road Rocky Mount, NC 27801 where a Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Northeastern Cemetery 12 E. Virginia Street Rocky Mount, NC. Pallbearers will be Earl’s nephews.

Flowers may be sent to H D Pope Funeral Home 325 Nash Street Rocky Mount, NC 27804.