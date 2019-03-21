Thomas “Tommy” Kenneth Howard, 84, of White Plains, MD passed away on March 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

Tommy was born in Washington, DC on November 10, 1934 to the late Kenneth and Etoyle Howard. He is survived by his wife, Katie Howard; son, Kenny Howard; daughters, Eileen Howard, Jeannie Fazio and Alisa O’Brien; sisters, Pamela Baum and Sandra Buckler; and five grandchildren.

Tommy was employed as a store manager for Giant. A true sports enthusiast, he bowled and played softball. He was also an avid fan of the Washington Nationals and Redskins, rarely missing a game. Tommy had a strong work ethic and enjoyed working in his yard. He also loved good music and liked to dance. Tommy greatly enjoyed the company of his friends, was greatly loved by his family, and will be missed by all the many lives he touched.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tommy’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation (200 SE 1st St., Suite #800, Miami, FL 33131). Online condolences can be shared in the Guestbook at arehartechols.com.