Joy T. Consalvo, 90, of LaPlata, MD passed away on March 14, 2019 at Regency Park Assisted Living Facility in Gambrills, MD.

Born in Washington, DC on April 18, 1928 to the late James Henry and Mildred Thompson, she is also predeceased by former husbands, Samuel J. Consalvo and Carl E. Goldsmith; son, David A. Consalvo; brother, James H. “Jimmy” Thompson, Jr.; sister, Jo Ann Guy and brother-in-law Steven F. Guy. Joy is survived by her daughter, Linda J. Consalvo; son, Michael J. Consalvo; daughter-in-law Meretia L. Consalvo; sister, Judith Lahocki; sister-in-law, Betty Thompson grandchildren, Erin M. Consalvo and Michael S. Consalvo; daughter-in-law Jennifer A. Consalvo; and many nieces and nephews.

Joy graduated from Salisbury State Teachers College in 1949 and taught elementary school for a couple of years before becoming a homemaker and raising a family. She was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church. Joy enjoyed traveling and loved playing cards and socializing with her many friends and family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on March 26, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Arehart Echols Funeral Home, P.A. (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD); where a Funeral Service will also be held on March 27, 2019 at 11:30AM

Interment to follow at MD Veteran’s Cemetery (11301 Crain Hwy., Cheltenham, MD).

Memorial donations may be made in Joy’s memory to Immanuel United Methodist Church (17400 Aquasco Rd., Brandywine, MD 20613); Hospice of the Chesapeake(90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122) or www.hospicechesapeake.org); or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 20001 or www.alzfdn.org).

Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.