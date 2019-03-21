Michael J McNelly, 73, of Dunkirk, MD passed away March 10, 2019 at George Washington University Hospital. Michael was born in Boston, Massachusetts on October 5th, 1945 to Rose (Gonsalves) and Bertram Joseph McNelly. His dad was career Army officer; and his family was stationed in several parts of the United States, Germany and Asia. Michael attended Munich American High School (Munich, Germany) for 3 years, and finished his senior year at Glen Burnie High School in 1963. He graduated from the University of Baltimore with a Bachelor of Science; cum laude, in 1978. He was a United States Navy Vietnam War Veteran, serving from 1964-66 and was awarded the National Defense and Viet Nam Service Medals. He then became a Police Officer for Anne Arundel County for 26years, achieving the rank of Lieutenant. He was later a member of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education for 10 years, the Coalition for Fair Contracting and Retired CAO National Alliance for Fair Contracting, Inc., and was a former member of Maryland’s Apprenticeship and Training Council, a former Director Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation, and former Board of Director of the BWI Development Council. He was also a devout member of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic parish in Owings, MD

Mike’s hobbies included “Chilly Wagging” (Irish term) with friends, boating, fishing, reading countless books, photography, writing poems and prose, traveling, singing to his wife, and football (Navy and the Giants). His favorite pastimes as he was slowing down were watching “Price is Right” and snuggling with Guiness and Kegger (dogs), and most importantly spending time with his family and friends.

Mike is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary B. “Deb” McNelly, a son; Sean M. McNelly, a daughter Kerry M. Lennon (spouse Joseph M. Lennon, III), and four grandchildren, Alexandra Paige Askew-McNelly, Fiona Gerhard McNelly, Joseph M. Lennon, IV and Liam M. Lennon. He is also survived by a sister Carol Bridges of Little Rock, Arkansas, 8 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Bertram and Rose McNelly, and sisters Barbara J. Cooper and Mary Lee Hawley.

In lieu of flowers; please donate to the following: NEADS World Class Service Dogs (re: servicemen with PTSD), P.O. Box 1100, Princeton, Massachusetts 01541 (check their website for more in depth information) or the Togo Teak Tree Project, P.O. Box 130, Gaithersburg, Maryland 20884 (providing water wells in TOGO, Africa).