John Lewis “Junior” Perkins, Jr., 73, of Waldorf, MD died on March 14, 2019 in Clinton, MD.

Junior worked for the State Highway Administration for 37 years as a Heavy Equipment Operator and was a devoted member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 15 years. Junior loved playing pool, working on his truck, and watching Cowboy Westerns and Judge Judy. He found the most joy in spending time and partying with his friends, family, and grandchildren.

Junior is survived by his parents, John L. and Ruth E. Perkins; his wife of 47 years, Mary A. Perkins; sons, Brian M. Keys (Tina) and Delante L. Perkins (Ikea); brother, Jeffery Perkins (Bonnie); nephews, Shaun and Marcus Perkins; great-nephew, Jordan Perkins; grandchildren, Renee, Bryant, NeeNee, Eric, Noelle, Za’ Niyah, Brice, Za’ Liyah; and great-grandson, Joseph Stone, Jr.

A viewing for Junior will be held at Raymond Funeral Chapel on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10AM until his service at 12PM.

Memorials contributions in Junior’s name may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous (General Service Office, Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163).