Robin Suzanne Juergens, 62

Robin Suzanne Juergens, age 62 of Waldorf, Maryland died March 17, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Robin was a homemaker and was the daughter of William Ladd Prohaska and Lorraine Mabel Jourdant.

She is survived by her husband, Ross Juergens.

Visitation on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel. Interment to follow at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland at 12:15PM.

Memorial contributions in Robin’s name are asked to Humane Society of Charles County (PO Box Box 1015, Waldorf, Maryland 20604) or Richard Clarke Senior Center (1210 Charles Street, La Plata, Maryland 20646).