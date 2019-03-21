Rumors of Shooting at Esperanza Middle School are False

After receiving multiple calls and emails from parents, SMNEWSNET was able to obtain the following email that was sent to parents of students at Esperanza Middle School.

Good evening Esperanza Middle School Community –

We have been receiving inquiries in regards to rumors referencing a potential shooting at EMS. Once we were made aware of these rumors, we immediately began working with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation. At this time, there have not been any substantiated threats against EMS. Please continue your vigilance and alert us to any information you may encounter. If you see something, say something and remember to REPORT IT, DON’T REPEAT IT.

Thank you