Wanted Woman Arrested After Stealing Purse from Dollar Tree in Lexington Park.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, Deputy First Class Holdsworth was in the Lexington Park area, when a theft that had just occurred was broadcast with a suspect and vehicle description.

DFC. Holdsworth saw a vehicle in the area that matched the suspect vehicle description, with an occupant matching the suspect description in the vehicle.

DFC. Holdsworth stopped the vehicle and made contact with a female who provided a false name and date of birth. In plain view on the passenger floorboard was the victim’s stolen property.

An investigation determined Ashley Nicole Thomas, 32 of no fixed address, stole the victim’s purse out of a shopping cart at the Dollar Tree Store located in Lexington Park.

During the investigation, Thomas was positively identified and it was learned she was wanted on five outstanding warrants.

Thomas was arrested and charged with Theft, Credit Card: Steal Another’s, and Fraud-Personal Identity: Avoid Prosecution.

Thomas was also served the five outstanding warrants for her arrest.

