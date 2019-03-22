VIDEO: No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Crashes into Lexington Park Shopping Center

On Thursday, March 21, 2019, at approximately 6:20 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with a building involved.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle on the sidewalk into the front of pizza hut.

The vehicle, which was located in the McDonald’s parking lot, for unknown reasons accelerated through multiple medians in the parking lots striking a trash can, then struck a support beam and the front of the building.

Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Investigating.

