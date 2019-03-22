Charles County BBQ Restaurant Shut Down After Video of Filthy Conditions Goes Viral

George’s BBQ in Indian Head was recently shut down by the Charles County Department of Health after filthy conditions were seen in a YouTube video of the kitchen.

The video was brought to the attention of the health department after it was posted online by Anthony Byrd.

The Charles County Department of Health posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

The Charles County Department of Health is aware of the video circulating on Facebook of George’s Ribs in Indian Head Maryland. We are taking all necessary action at this point in time. We take all complaints seriously. Please make us aware of any concerns about food services facilities in Charles County by contacting the Environmental Health division at 301-609-6751.

