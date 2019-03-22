Crime Solvers in Charles County Offering Cash Reward in Armed Robberies of Pharmacies

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the identities of the suspects involved in two armed robberies in which pharmacies were targeted.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

The first robbery occurred on March 5 at 9:51 a.m. at a pharmacy on High Street in Waldorf. The other robbery occurred on March 21 at 1 p.m. at a pharmacy in the 3900 block of St. Charles Parkway.

In each case, the suspects entered the store armed with handguns and demanded prescription narcotics, prescription cough syrup, and cash.

Detectives obtained footage of the suspects from store security cameras.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Detective A. Bringley at (301) 609-6499 or email bringleya@ccso.us. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

