UPDATE: 23-Year-Old Waldorf Man Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Shooting Another Man in Face During Robbery

November 5, 2019
Teion Brewer, 23, and Lorenzo Henson Simms, 16, both of Waldorf

Teion Brewer, 23, and Lorenzo Henson Simms, 16, both of Waldorf

UPDATE 11/5/2019: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Teion Lamon Brewer, 23 of Waldorf, to life suspend all but 50 years in prison for the Attempted First-Degree Murder of Johrel Key and Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime. Upon release, Brewer will be on supervised probation for 5 years.

On September 5, 2019, Brewer entered a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charges in Charles County Circuit Court.

On March 23, 2019, officers responded to the parking lot of Dollar General located in the 11800 block of Montgomery Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found victim Johrel Key lying in the parking lot suffering with a gunshot wound to his head. Key was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma to be treated for his injuries. While at the scene, officers spoke to multiple witnesses who described the suspects and the direction they fled. After canvassing the area, officers apprehended Brewer and his juvenile co-defendant. Fortunately, Key survived the incident; however, he suffered extensive injury and is legally blind as a result of the shooting.

An investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, Key was seated in a vehicle outside of Dollar General waiting for Brewer and his co-defendant. Key was located in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, which was also occupied by another adult and a small child. When Brewer and his co-defendant approached the vehicle, Brewer wielded a gun, pointed it at Key, and demanded money. Moments later, Brewer shot Key in the head. Brewer and his co-defendant then fled the area.

During the investigation, Brewer admitted to being the shooter, which was corroborated by extensive evidence.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Constance B. Kopelman addressed the judge, “This was a brutal crime in broad daylight. The impact of this incredibly egregious act will affect Mr. Key for the rest of his life. [The victim will] live his life in darkness.”

Before sentencing Brewer, Judge Greer stated, “The victim in this case was left with life-altering injuries. – The entire episode was planned and staged for no reason. The actions showed not only disregard for the victim, but all located in the vehicle as well.”

UPDATE 3/24/2019: On March 23 at 12:49 p.m., officers responded to the 11800 block of Montgomery Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim, 27, inside a car which was parked in the parking lot of a the Dollar General. The victim was flown to a hospital and admitted in serious condition.

Officers obtained a description of the suspects and established a perimeter. As a result, they were able to quickly locate both suspects and subsequently recovered a handgun.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was seated in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when he was approached by the two males. The suspects announced a robbery and then one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired a shot, striking the victim in the upper body. Both suspects fled in different directions on foot before they were apprehended. Teion Brewer, 23, of Waldorf, and Lorenzo Henson Simms, 16, of Waldorf, (charged as an adult) were arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, attempt robbery, second-degree assault and other related charges.

The shooting does not appear to be random. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

3/23/2019: On Saturday, March 23, 2019, at approximately 12:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Leonardtown Road and Montgomery Lane in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on scene to find a 27-year-old male victim with a single gunshot wound to the face. The victim was reported to be in and out of consciousness.

Witnesses said that three people were in a parked car in front of the Dollar General on Montgomery Lane when two males approached the vehicle. After a brief argument, one shot was fired by one of the subjects outside the car.

The suspects were described as two juvenile males, one wearing a black hoodie, and last seen running on foot.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center.

 

Teion Brewer, 23, of Waldorf

Teion Brewer, 23, of Waldorf

 

Lorenzo Henson Simms, 16, of Waldorf

Lorenzo Henson Simms, 16, of Waldorf

This entry was posted on November 5, 2019 at 2:55 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

127 Responses to UPDATE: 23-Year-Old Waldorf Man Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Shooting Another Man in Face During Robbery

  1. MikeinMorganza on March 24, 2019 at 7:42 am

    Yup, Waldorf turned into a shathole.

    Reply
    • Clyde T. Sampson on March 25, 2019 at 3:09 pm

      You don’t know what these kids have been through. Known Simms since he was little. He’s a good dude. Don’t judge them. You weren’t there and don’t know the story, I promise you that.

      Reply
      • Nawtta Moron on March 26, 2019 at 7:52 am

        What exactly is the acceptable level of “struggles” for a child to justify him literally not knowing right from wrong? I am baffled. He had a tough child hood so he didnt know that it was a bad idea to shoot someone in the face? GTFOH with that garbage.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on March 26, 2019 at 9:48 pm

          I agree

          Reply
          • Reggie duneden on March 27, 2019 at 5:35 pm

            Both y’all some racists

          • Anonymous on March 28, 2019 at 8:20 am

            YES – Anyone who would even start to justify those actions is an idiot.

            “Struggles” is a lame excuse for letting the minorities run wild and behave like African jungle animals.

            Shooting people and stealing from them has no justification, you FOOLS!

      • Anonymous on March 26, 2019 at 12:44 pm

        Story or not people dont need to take guns to another person. That doesnt solve anything

        Reply
      • Charles on March 26, 2019 at 1:23 pm

        If they’re so good, then why do we see their mug shots? Riddle me that genius

        Reply
      • Anonymous on March 26, 2019 at 2:42 pm

        You are a pos and so are they, heres to hoping they get life sentences and/or killed in prison. The story tells enough for us to judge them, GTFO with that nonsense. If that was your family shot in the face youd feel diffrent.

        Reply
      • Maura E. on March 26, 2019 at 3:30 pm

        they need to get these some kids some counseling

        Reply
        • Anonymous on March 27, 2019 at 7:56 pm

          Counseling? They need life sentences! Let your child get shot in the face like this.

          Reply
        • Truth on March 29, 2019 at 9:10 am

          …and you need some remedial grammar lessons.

          Reply
      • Sdndnd on March 26, 2019 at 9:41 pm

        Lorenzo is a great dude…he goes to Phillips of Annandale

        Reply
        • Anonymous on March 28, 2019 at 8:21 am

          Put that on his headstone.

          He’s nothing but a thug that needs puttin down.

          Reply
      • Joe on March 27, 2019 at 6:45 am

        So Clyde, what have you been doing to mentor Simms and keep him away from bad influences like Mr. Brewer? Nothing? You simply sit back, watch him destroy his future, then state “He’s a good dude” after he’s involved in an attempted homicide? His life isn’t your responsibility but I’m amazed at how many people take a hands off approach to friends and family as their lives circle the toilet. The same people then decry how good the person is.

        Reply
        • John Fuentes on March 28, 2019 at 7:09 am

          We need universal basic income for people like this. it would discourage crime

          Reply
          • Joe on March 28, 2019 at 3:23 pm

            If it’s for actual work performed then I’m all for it. If it’s equivalent to sit on your @ss welfare as we currently know it then I’ll take a hard pass.

      • Ken on March 27, 2019 at 2:02 pm

        No matter what he has been through, shooting someone without it being self defense isn’t going to make his life better.

        Reply
  2. Rob Stark on March 24, 2019 at 7:51 am

    Just another day in Waldorf

    Reply
  3. Malcolm X on March 24, 2019 at 8:34 am

    Any guesses?

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on March 24, 2019 at 8:47 am

    It’s time to move

    Reply
    • Peter on March 24, 2019 at 3:57 pm

      Too late I’m afraid. No return on investment. Wish we did 10 years ago…..

      Reply
    • sk on March 31, 2019 at 9:18 pm

      Where? There is crime everywhere.

      Reply
  5. Wiggy on March 24, 2019 at 9:01 am

    Brazen attempted murder? Once found guilty, Hang ‘em high! Juvinelles or not, that’s a heinous crime.

    Reply
  6. Macamba la tusa on March 24, 2019 at 9:58 am

    Unfortunately Waldorf is a dump! Welcome to your new PG county and oh BTW it’s gonna get worse. Very low powered , blame your commissioners for lining their pockets and allowing this growth.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 24, 2019 at 9:13 pm

      Excuse me? So Prince George’s County is just a dump to you? Depsite being one of the richest counties in the state? Really? You should know of what you speak before you open your mouth.

      Reply
      • Neck tat tat tat on March 25, 2019 at 11:08 am

        Oh I think he did just fine.

        Plenty of rich in hell – has nothing to do with decency.

        Obviously – you didn’t know that either.

        Reply
      • For the sake of argument on March 25, 2019 at 12:32 pm

        Just because it is one of the richest counties is irrelevant if the vast majority is ghetto.

        Think of it like this. If you had a house that had the nicest kitchen in the community, but the rest of the house was filled with sewage, would you be saying, “yeah, BUT have you seen that kitchen?”. LMFAO, no, youd be saying that house is disgusting and its filled with sewage.

        Reply
        • Eyedea on March 28, 2019 at 10:35 am

          ….I really like that analogy, actually.

          Reply
      • FW DaClerk on March 25, 2019 at 3:13 pm

        A few nice areas, maybe out in Brandywine. You gotta admin like 75% of that county is not safe to go to. All the people they pushed out of SE DC moved right on up in PG!!!

        Reply
      • JustFacts on March 25, 2019 at 3:50 pm

        I’m sorry but there are way better places to live then PG! First dude is right!!

        Reply
  7. Peter on March 24, 2019 at 10:14 am

    Jesus H Christ….. PGC south…

    Reply
    • helpmecuzz on March 25, 2019 at 7:57 am

      Just call it Prince Charles county

      Reply
      • RayRay on March 25, 2019 at 11:07 am

        Nice! I totally agree!

        Reply
  8. AliceW on March 24, 2019 at 10:44 am

    Could we get a little more discription of the suspect, the phone system will crash if all hoodies were called in! Should we hunker down in place?

    Reply
  9. Charles on March 24, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    16 and charged as an adult? Your parent must be so proud

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 24, 2019 at 7:53 pm

      Lorenzo’s life has been one of sadness He attended the same elementary school and daycare as my kids and he has basically been a throwaway kid. He’s had behavioral and mental problems as a child. His mother was young and had other kids but Lorenzo was being looked after by his older aunt.

      Reply
      • Bj on March 25, 2019 at 1:34 pm

        He was never a throw away child he’s my baby cousin his father is my 1st cousin on my moms side and he is loved by us unconditionally really its a case of a young pup hanging with older pups trying to be hard and tough out here and no matter how much guidance we gave he just wanted to be grown too fast and now its too late to stop the consequences for his actions but i know he didnt pull the trigger but probably will suffer the same fate

        Reply
        • Anonymous on March 26, 2019 at 7:59 am

          Lorenzo always felt nobody loved him. It’s a sad shame none of yall was ever around if yall loved him. He only Had His aunt who tried her best. I know him personally and have never seen anybody around but his aunt who he lived with. so try again.

          Reply
          • Anonymous on March 26, 2019 at 3:13 pm

            How can you say none of his family was in his life just because you didn’t see anyone but his aunt he lived with. His aunt’s house wasn’t the only place Larenzo went to. I know for a fact his father’s family was in his life. His father even went up to the school when Larenzo was acting out. His grandmother was very much in his life. People always want to speak first without all the facts!!

          • Annnoumous on March 26, 2019 at 9:44 pm

            Lorenzo is my class mate at Phillips of Annandale…he like an lil brother to me I misss him so much it’s not the same with out him free you Lorenzo

          • T on March 27, 2019 at 3:37 pm

            i can tell you right there that thats a lie, he has always been loved , im his cousin and i was always there for him i was the only one he actually listened to and took advice from for a while but there is only so much you can do for someone who doesnt want help. yes he has behavior problems and my aunt has done nothing but try to help him but when he is getting poor advice form his mother and grandmother its hard control him. its sad that this happened but maybe him being locked up is for the best and he will learn from his mistakes. you cannot be out here running wild and not listening and doing whatever you want to thats not how the world works.

          • Anonymous on March 28, 2019 at 8:25 am

            He is a murderer!

            Cap him and toss him on the PILE!

      • Anonymous on March 25, 2019 at 4:04 pm

        No excuse. More ‘victim’ mentality.

        Reply
      • Anonymous on March 26, 2019 at 8:02 am

        you are so right. his life is so sad.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on March 26, 2019 at 2:48 pm

          Really hoping this punk gets life or beat to death in prison. Fu## you and your sob story if that was your son or family shot in the face and fighting for survival you’d feel real diffrent. He’s gonna burn if hell is real, believe that.

          Reply
      • Anonymous on March 28, 2019 at 8:24 am

        Make his life better?

        WTF cares about his criminal “life” now, after he is a murderer?

        Cap him and toss him on the PILE!

        Reply
  10. Anonymous on March 24, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    I wonder what has changed in waldorf in the last couple of decades that has brought so much crime? I have a feeling it’s who moved there!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 24, 2019 at 3:36 pm

      Sigh. It’s socioeconomics..

      Reply
      • RoboCop on March 25, 2019 at 11:10 am

        More like sociopaths on the loose, trying to obtain reparations, by any means necessary.

        Reply
    • Charles on March 24, 2019 at 6:21 pm

      A certain type of person for sure

      Reply
      • Anonymous on March 28, 2019 at 8:26 am

        Please just say it!

        Somebody?

        Reply
      • sk on March 31, 2019 at 9:28 pm

        Its called gentrification and socioeconomics. Most of DC and some parts of PG is too expensive to live and its cheaper to move and live further south. The higher paying jobs are nowhere near Waldorf and you have to go into DC/VA to work. So maybe this is a question for your Governor to address.

        Reply
    • rushed on March 25, 2019 at 9:36 am

      Section 8 apartments in St. Charles!

      Reply
    • Katie on March 25, 2019 at 11:05 am

      Clearly if you’re making your name “anonymous” you KNOW that what you’re saying is racist & messed up. The fact that there is crime in our area is bad enough, you are simply making the divide worse with hateful views.

      Reply
      • Seymour Hawkins on March 26, 2019 at 7:59 am

        I have to ask, is it really “racist” if its true? You are part of the problem with the “divide”. The truth hurts, so its easier to just deflect from the truth and cry racism, and then we dont have to deal with reality. Reality is, the black community has problems, and those problems can only be fixed from within. So far, its easier to point fingers at everyone else, and avoid acknowledging the issues. There is only one group of people/segment of society in America that cant get it figured out, or dont want to get it figured out. Just because its an ugly fact doesnt make is racism.

        Reply
        • Divided on March 29, 2019 at 2:32 pm

          Agree with your assessment Seymour. On point.

          Reply
      • Anonymous on March 26, 2019 at 2:49 pm

        “Clearly” its the default name, you idiot!

        Reply
    • tiredofthesepeople on March 27, 2019 at 1:43 pm

      DC and PG county is what changed Waldorf by sending all of the POS’s down here !

      Reply
  11. Sheila Nimm on March 24, 2019 at 1:37 pm

    Well aren’t they cute? Practically in sight of the sheriffs office. Feeling safe Sheriff feeling real safe…

    Reply
  12. Tawanna on March 24, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    Thank God they were caught! Praying for the victim! May the two Crime Victims be CHARGED to the FULLEST! In JESUS NAME! Amen!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 25, 2019 at 7:21 pm

      In Jesus Name… Really Lady you obviously don’t know God’s message. Time to change churches

      Reply
  13. Another day n the hood on March 24, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    GMYL tat=give me your life? looks like he needed money to fine tune the letters in the tat; ran low on ink with each letter. Thugs!!

    Reply
    • Joe on March 25, 2019 at 6:38 am

      Everyone knows the tat is actually GM4L which means “Great Mills 4 Life”. LOL, J/K.

      They are members of a garbage culture that festers and rots and has infected to much of America. Until those who raise their children (I use the term loosely) change the culture it will perpetuate. There is a reason as to why first generation Asian Americans are outpacing fifth or sixth generation African Americans in education, income, land ownership, business ownership, and nearly every other metric that leads to a healthy and productive life. Their culture is simply better and espouses family with respect to elders, pushes education, and instills personal accountability for success.

      Reply
      • Anon on March 25, 2019 at 11:10 am

        Now you know that kind of truth isn’t supposed to be said out loud.

        We all know it and think it. But you don’t post it.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on March 27, 2019 at 8:52 pm

          So if we know and think it then why can’t we do better with our own

          Reply
          • Anonymous on March 28, 2019 at 8:34 am

            “We” do.

      • ? on March 25, 2019 at 12:37 pm

        “There is a reason as to why first generation Asian Americans are outpacing fifth or sixth generation African Americans in education, income, land ownership, business ownership, and nearly every other metric that leads to a healthy and productive life.”

        Um yeah, there is a reason, R-A-C-I-S-M,
        Sincerely,
        Liberals everywhere

        On a serious note, you bring up a point that is over looked exclusively. Every other “group” of people can achieve in America. Every. Single. One. It cant be as simple as “angry racist white folk holding down certain groups”.

        Reply
      • sk on March 31, 2019 at 9:33 pm

        Does this apply to Asians out pacing just the African Americans or Americans in general?

        Reply
  14. Joseph Johnson on March 24, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    I bet the youngest one tells on the other !

    Reply
  15. David on March 24, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    Charles county has become the worst place to live because PG county TC is moving down nothing but games and thugs thank God for the officers and the fire department in this place where they’re needed but they need no help I look here in the seventies left in 87 recently moved back for medical reasons plan on leaving here as quick as possible go back home to the mountains of Virginia where it’s safe

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 26, 2019 at 1:52 am

      Thats not true. The ppl who are really commiting tge crimes are long time Charles County residents.

      Reply
      • I'm still laughing on March 26, 2019 at 2:54 pm

        LMFAO. Youre an idiot if you think that. We had no crime here 40 years ago. It was all white, and perfect.

        Reply
      • tiredofthesepeople on March 27, 2019 at 1:47 pm

        Even 10 to 20 years ago crime was low. It’s all the POS’s from DC and PG moving in that has caused Charles county to be turned into a sewer !

        Reply
  16. judith A valentine on March 24, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    We do not have shootings on Montgomery ln this store is actually on Rt5 Lenardtown rd but you have to turn on the ln to get in to the parking lot

    Reply
    • Grammar Nazi on March 25, 2019 at 12:38 pm

      (head explodes)

      Reply
  17. Ken on March 24, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    I haven’t lived in Waldorf in over 20 years it was getting bad then so glad I left headed south

    Reply
  18. David on March 24, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    Worst place tolive like living in PG county this place sucks thank goodness for Police department going to move away from here as fast as possible back in the 70s and early 80s was it nothing like this it’s became a war zone

    Reply
  19. KD on March 24, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    Exterminate this vile trash! Who the F shoots someone just like that, over nothing and IN THE FACE? Disgusting.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 25, 2019 at 11:14 am

      Indeed. Fry up these worthless dogs and dump the crispy caracasses in the bay tonight.

      Reply
  20. Anonymous on March 24, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    Let’s all show up and confront this idiot and Judge Tomorrow Hearing – Bail/ Bond Review 03/25/2019 08:45:00 Charles District Court Courtroom 1

    Reply
  21. Anonymous on March 24, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    That stands for Give Me Your Love wait till he gets to jail

    Reply
  22. Beans on March 24, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    how The main caption says he was shot in the face, but then the article says he was shot in the upper body! This the bs with news media!

    Reply
    • you dumb on March 25, 2019 at 9:19 am

      you dumb, he was shot in the face. Listen to the audio in the article.

      Reply
      • Charles on March 25, 2019 at 12:31 pm

        Speaking of dumb, so is your grammar.

        Reply
    • Jack Wagon on March 25, 2019 at 10:23 am

      Last time I checked, my face was on my head, squarely attached to my upper body.

      Reply
    • truthteller on March 26, 2019 at 3:04 pm

      The head is on your upper body. Dumba##.

      Reply
  23. Jim Goldsmith on March 24, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    Waldorf is a sewer. It’s nothing but bad planet of the apes. The government needs to build a fence around it and let them kill each other off. Great deal!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 25, 2019 at 11:18 am

      No – because “government” means even more tax dollars wasted.

      Just cut off the welfare and let them all destroy themselves.

      Most ignorant violent senseless baboons on the earth.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on March 25, 2019 at 10:21 pm

        Whose to say criminals even get welfare?

        Reply
  24. Richard on March 24, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Good Job Charles County, You know setting up a perimeter can work wonders.

    Reply
  25. Anonymous on March 24, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    Drug deal gone wrong? That’s the best thing to assume since the shooting wasn’t determined to be random. It’s also strange how they targeted the passenger but didn’t do anything to the driver or the other passenger of the vehicle.

    Reply
  26. DBoy ParkLife on March 25, 2019 at 2:49 am

    Teion strate up likes dudes forreal

    Reply
  27. Whiggy on March 25, 2019 at 5:04 am

    Lorenzo looks like a pillsbury dough boy.

    Reply
  28. Anonymous on March 25, 2019 at 7:23 am

    Waldorf changed because of gentrification in DC. Waldorf changed because people are no longer afraid of the racist police system. Waldorf changed because people don’t believe in inclusivity. Waldorf was never Mayfield though so stop kidding yourself.

    Reply
    • rushed on March 25, 2019 at 9:44 am

      Great comment. When all else Fails, play the race card. “no longer afraid of the racist police system”. How can it be racist if our Sheriff (Who’s been elected twice) is black?
      Just asking.

      Reply
      • Duh on March 26, 2019 at 8:04 am

        Expecting people to obey the law, and then arresting them when they dont, is racist. Didnt you already know that? Just like if you are driving 65 in a 35 and you get pulled over, that is the definition of driving while black.

        Reply
        • tiredofthesepeople on March 27, 2019 at 1:55 pm

          Hey STUPID , of course if you break the law you should get arrested. Get over it.
          STOP playing the race card.. It’s people like you that is dragging this country down.

          Reply
      • Anonymous on March 26, 2019 at 10:38 am

        BOOM!!!!

        Reply
    • SonjaD on March 26, 2019 at 12:36 pm

      Mayfield? Can you get a deck of race cards there?

      Reply
    • Anonie on March 26, 2019 at 2:21 pm

      Why is gentrification such a bad thing, it’s not like I didn’t keep up the neighborhood, especially considering I din’t live there, is it the communities responsibility to raise a child and keep the neighborhood clean, because the boy scouts and good people do that where I live.

      Reply
  29. Anonymous on March 25, 2019 at 8:08 am

    AGAIN,Brewer was arrested twice before for ILLEGAL handgun and the JUDGES REFUSE to put him in jail.THE JUDGES ARE THE PROBLEM PERIOD.

    Reply
  30. Anonymous on March 25, 2019 at 8:18 am

    The community would have been much better off if the gun would have misfired and taken both of these POS’s out. The sad thing is the 16 year old can’t get life without parole under the new laws. Neither one of them deserve freedom for the rest of their pathetic miserable lives.

    Reply
  31. Anonymous on March 25, 2019 at 9:10 am

    Please get the riff raft out of the area, Waldorf used to be so nice and quiet without all of the crime. It is crazy how these young people are getting ahold of a gun and to due such awfull crime. Get them out of Charles county.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 25, 2019 at 11:22 am

      Choice of weapon is not the issue, it’s the evil mindless selfishness of thinking you can have and take everything you want, regardless of what lives are destroyed. It is a souless POS that murders people like this without batting an eye.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on March 25, 2019 at 12:10 pm

      The first part is not true.

      Reply
    • Reality on March 25, 2019 at 5:35 pm

      Interesting..how most of you think a d area code changes crime.
      Crime is like death its everywhere you can’t escape it. No matter how far you think you move there is still crime.no matter how fancy or rich an area is that you move crime is still there… Some places are covered up..Oh and the South has Just as much crime as here… The Problem is PEOPLE AREN’T RAISING THERE KIDS TO RESPECT THEMSELVES AND OTHERS IT’S NOT JUST ONE RACE OUR GROUP OF PEOPLE…PEOPLE (WORLDS) MORALS HAVE CHANGED.
      GOD HELP US ALL…

      Reply
  32. Anonymous on March 25, 2019 at 10:18 am

    That was my friend I was there when it happened

    Reply
  33. Anonymous on March 25, 2019 at 11:31 am

    BLAME THE JUDGES,they dont put people in jail.INSANE revolving door of crime.

    Reply
  34. Anonie on March 25, 2019 at 12:10 pm

    Finally an idiot gets Held without Bond it’s a miracle.

    Reply
  35. Anonymous on March 25, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    PG county or Washington DC isn’t the problem both places you have to have money to live there these guys were from Saint Mary’s or Chuck Co. The real problem is Charles County there’s no jobs or economy down there. The police just want to write tickets and generate money instead of working those troubled areas . They have chased all the money out of Charles Co with there good old boy attitude and policy’s.

    Reply
    • Anonie on March 26, 2019 at 10:33 am

      Deron Tross STFU with this chronic BS.

      Reply
    • SonjaD on March 26, 2019 at 12:41 pm

      That darn racist sheriff. lol You do know he’s a brown person right? And for the record, plenty of people commute to work from Charles county. There’s more for a young person to do to keep themselves OUT of trouble in Charles than any other county in the area. They just have to have parental guidance and gumption, both of which are lacking.

      Reply
  36. Shawn on March 25, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    People gotta have guns. his proves guns work

    Reply
  37. Anonymous on March 25, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Charles County has had crime here when it was majority white. Remember Hunters Brook and other racists crimes? Of course you racists won’t acknowledge it.

    Reply
    • James White on March 26, 2019 at 4:51 am

      Stop blaming it on the neighborhood or the County you live in it’s out of ignorance and lack of respect for others and your self take some time out and pray and get to know God that’s the real issue.

      Reply
      • The truth on March 26, 2019 at 10:42 am

        James White,

        Take some time yourself, and use some punctuation…it will make your post much easier to read, while adding credibility to your words.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on March 26, 2019 at 2:25 pm

          It turns out Hunter Brooks was done to a race baiting Black Woman who continues to live only by being a new-age black propagandist, everything has always been an injustice with her, way before someone set her newly built house on fire, just go back and look at the litigious piece of crap – karma got her caught, she said she endured white hate all her life, but knew and interacted with very few whites, out of her own kind of racism.

          Reply
  38. Wallace Hill on March 26, 2019 at 4:46 am

    The old saying in the bible is spare the rod spoil the child. So apparently it’s been a lack of guidance and discipline for many and now your seeing the consequences.

    Reply
    • 13% on March 26, 2019 at 8:12 am

      Whether people acknowledge or not, many children in a *cough* certain community are literally nothing more than a government handout/paycheck. They are not cared for like they should be. They are not taught how to be a respectable human being. They do what they want, when they want, how they want, with whomever they want, as long as they are “out the house” and not bothering momma. That small percentage of the population is responsible for the overwhelming majority of crime and violent crime in this country. It is staggering when you look at the numbers. Thats not racism, thats truth. Something needs to change.

      Reply
  39. Anonymous on March 26, 2019 at 11:54 am

    Its nit where you live, its how the child be8ng raised, its bad problems everywhere

    Reply
  40. Tiffany ellisa on March 26, 2019 at 11:56 am

    Its not where you live it all in who raising you, eveeywhere you go its crime, this kids in waldorf need something to do, and why is a 23 yeard old hanging with a 16 year old anyway, smh, ww jave to pray for our youth

    Reply
  41. Snap Beans on March 26, 2019 at 1:37 pm

    Read up on Rocky Mount NC, 267 miles south. Its 10 times more crime there within a smaller radius.

    Reply
  42. Kenneth Simmons on March 27, 2019 at 12:49 am

    REVERSE GENTRIFICATION

    Reply
    • Anonymous on March 27, 2019 at 10:03 am

      Patchwork and Ell Lane where country meets city!

      Reply
  43. Anonymous on November 5, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    Throw the hood rat parents in jail too.

    Reply
  44. Shawn on November 5, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    Typical gun junkies

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.