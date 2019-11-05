UPDATE: 23-Year-Old Waldorf Man Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Shooting Another Man in Face During Robbery

UPDATE 11/5/2019: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Teion Lamon Brewer, 23 of Waldorf, to life suspend all but 50 years in prison for the Attempted First-Degree Murder of Johrel Key and Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime. Upon release, Brewer will be on supervised probation for 5 years.

On September 5, 2019, Brewer entered a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charges in Charles County Circuit Court.

On March 23, 2019, officers responded to the parking lot of Dollar General located in the 11800 block of Montgomery Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found victim Johrel Key lying in the parking lot suffering with a gunshot wound to his head. Key was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma to be treated for his injuries. While at the scene, officers spoke to multiple witnesses who described the suspects and the direction they fled. After canvassing the area, officers apprehended Brewer and his juvenile co-defendant. Fortunately, Key survived the incident; however, he suffered extensive injury and is legally blind as a result of the shooting.

An investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, Key was seated in a vehicle outside of Dollar General waiting for Brewer and his co-defendant. Key was located in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, which was also occupied by another adult and a small child. When Brewer and his co-defendant approached the vehicle, Brewer wielded a gun, pointed it at Key, and demanded money. Moments later, Brewer shot Key in the head. Brewer and his co-defendant then fled the area.

During the investigation, Brewer admitted to being the shooter, which was corroborated by extensive evidence.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Constance B. Kopelman addressed the judge, “This was a brutal crime in broad daylight. The impact of this incredibly egregious act will affect Mr. Key for the rest of his life. [The victim will] live his life in darkness.”

Before sentencing Brewer, Judge Greer stated, “The victim in this case was left with life-altering injuries. – The entire episode was planned and staged for no reason. The actions showed not only disregard for the victim, but all located in the vehicle as well.”

UPDATE 3/24/2019: On March 23 at 12:49 p.m., officers responded to the 11800 block of Montgomery Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim, 27, inside a car which was parked in the parking lot of a the Dollar General. The victim was flown to a hospital and admitted in serious condition.

Officers obtained a description of the suspects and established a perimeter. As a result, they were able to quickly locate both suspects and subsequently recovered a handgun.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was seated in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when he was approached by the two males. The suspects announced a robbery and then one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired a shot, striking the victim in the upper body. Both suspects fled in different directions on foot before they were apprehended. Teion Brewer, 23, of Waldorf, and Lorenzo Henson Simms, 16, of Waldorf, (charged as an adult) were arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, attempt robbery, second-degree assault and other related charges.

The shooting does not appear to be random. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

3/23/2019: On Saturday, March 23, 2019, at approximately 12:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Leonardtown Road and Montgomery Lane in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police arrived on scene to find a 27-year-old male victim with a single gunshot wound to the face. The victim was reported to be in and out of consciousness.

Witnesses said that three people were in a parked car in front of the Dollar General on Montgomery Lane when two males approached the vehicle. After a brief argument, one shot was fired by one of the subjects outside the car.

The suspects were described as two juvenile males, one wearing a black hoodie, and last seen running on foot.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center.