VIDEO: Trailer Fire in Hollywood Currently Under Investigation

On Sunday, March 24, 2019, at approximately 3:45 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District, Bay District, and Solomons responded to Old 3 Notch Road, and Sterling Dean Lane in Hollywood, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find fire throughout a 1-story single-wide trailer, a shed and approximately half an acre of woods on fire.

More than 40 firefighters responded and operated on the scene for approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes. The fire was controlled in approximately 30 minutes.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Some photos courtesy of Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

