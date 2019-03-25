Single Vehicle Crash in California Sends Driver to Area Hospital

On Sunday, March 24, 2019, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and First Colony Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with the single occupant/operator out of the vehicle.

One patient was transported to an area trauma center with minor injuries and a possible broken hand.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

