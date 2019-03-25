Fully Involved Vacant House Fire in Mechanicsville Under Investigation

On Monday, March 25, 2019, at approximately 12:05 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hughesville, Waldorf, Seventh District and Hollywood responded to 29985 Charlotte Hall Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a one and a half story split-foyer with heavy fire showing throughout the residence.

Upon entry, firefighters found fire throughout the entire first floor with extensions into the second floor and basement.

Over 40 firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the fire in under 30 minutes. One firefighter was checked out by emergency medical personnel on the scene. No known injuries were reported.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. Updates will be provided when they become available.

