VIDEO: Three Vehicles Completely Destroyed and House Damaged After Fire in Leonardtown

On Monday, March 25, 2019, at approximately 1:55 p.m., firefighters from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to Garrett Court, off Moakley Street in Leonardtown, for the reported vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find three vehicles fully engulfed in fire with extensions to a 2-story residence and surrounding woods.

Firefighters requested more units upon arrival.

More than 10 firefighters from Leonardtown and Hollywood responded to the scene and extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported and updates will be provided when they become available.

