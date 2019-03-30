2-Alarm Early Morning House Fire Under Investigation in Dunkirk

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at approximately 12:30 a.m., firefighters from Calvert, Prince Georges County, and Annapolis responded to Bob White Court in Dunkirk, for the reported house fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find smoke and fire showing throughout the residence and sounded a second alarm.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department reported 66 firefighters from Calvert and Prince Georges County and the City of Annapolis responded to the scene and controlled the fire in approximately one hour and 30 minutes.

3 adults, 1 child, and 3 dogs escaped the home prior to the arrival of firefighters with no injuries being reported.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of Dunkirk VFD, North Beach VFD, and Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

