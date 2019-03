Southern Maryland News Net would like to Congratulate Kegan Zimmerman on his two gold medals and a silver medal.

Kegan returned back home to Southern Maryland from the 2019 Special Olympics World Games held in Abu Dhabi, where he represented the United States.

Kegan can be seen in the photo with Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack who welcomed him home after his impressive showing at the World Games

Congratulations Kegan!