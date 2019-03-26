Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Early Morning Kitchen Fire in Lexington Park

March 26, 2019

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at approximately 8:50 a.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, and Ridge responded to 48036 Mary Lynn Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported kitchen fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single story, single family residence with light smoke showing.

Firefighters reported a small fire that was contained to the kitchen with no extensions.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist 3 adults displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported and all units returned to service in under one hour.

All photos are courtesy of Fire Fighter R. Jones.




