Harry Cleveland Groves, 78

Harry Cleveland Groves, age 78 of La Plata, Maryland, died on March 15, 2019 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, Maryland.

Harry was a United States Navy Veteran and was a General Foreman for 21 years at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, DC where he was a member of FONZ (Friends of the National Zoo). He was a member of the American Legion Post 82 and Free Masons. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors and riding his bike. He loved traveling in his RV and visited all 50 states. He liked to socialize with his family and friends and enjoyed going out to eat – one of his favorites during the summer was Maryland crabs. He dearly loved being with his grandchildren, Kayla, Justin, and Jack.

He was the son of Walter M. Groves and Dora K. Howard. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his step-father, Selby L. Howard.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Ryan and husband Jim; his sister, Jacqueline Gerardi; his granddaughter, Kayla Baker and husband Easton; his grandsons, Justin and Jack Ryan; and other loving family.

Friends received on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 3PM until time of Funeral Service at 5PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions in Harry’s name are asked to FONZ, 3001 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20008.