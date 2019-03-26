Nancy Harrell (née Evans), 77

Nancy Harrell (née Evans) passed peacefully in Anne Arundel Medical Center on March 19, 2019, in Annapolis, MD, at the age of 77.

Nancy is survived by her children, Leslie Dodge (Ken) in Largo, FL, Stacy Enzor (Dale) in Deale, MD, and Charlie Curtis Harrell (Julie) in Newburg, MD; her grandchildren Cody and Scott Dodge, Alex Crupi, Alayna and Madelyn Harrell; her siblings Fred Evans (Barbara) in Pittsburgh, PA, and Bonnie Lawler (Rex) in Terre Haute, IN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Harrell.

Nancy was born on December 19, 1941, in Washington, DC, to Fred and Frances Evans. She graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, IN; she also attended Indiana State University.

She married Charlie Harrell in1962 and they resided in Maryland. Her children remember her as the most loving mom with the biggest heart, who always encouraged them to pursue their goals and to be as happy as possible.

Nancy was rarely seen without a murder mystery in hand, as reading was her passion. She loved art history and anything with a whimsical flair including fresh-cut flowers – the wilder the better. Nancy adored her dog, “Muffin”. Nancy enjoyed shopping and browsing any antique, art, clothing, or food shop, taking it all in at her leisure. She was very passionate about her Washington Redskins and never gave up rooting for a win. Nancy enjoyed traveling and went on many adventures with her sister Bonnie to unique towns, major cities, and historical cemeteries. Nancy treasured the beach

with its salty air and sunshine. Nancy loved spending as much time as possible with her children and grandchildren. She was so proud of each and every one of them and bragged about their talents and passions each time the opportunity arose.

A special gathering to celebrate Nancy is scheduled for March 30, 2019, 2 to 4 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home of Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736.

Memorial contributions may be to the Honor Flight Network at 175 South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505 – www.honorflight.org ~ OR ~ Reading is Fundamental, 750 First Street, N.E., Suite 920, Washington, DC 20002 – www.rif.org.