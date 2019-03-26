Nancy Jane Cronrath, 81, of Indian Head, Maryland, passed away on March 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on August 20, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Edith Beltz Landis and Jacob Landis. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and the family dogs.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cronrath is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Howard O. Cronrath; daughter Debbie Lynn Cronrath; brother James Landis.

She is survived by her children Lori Ann (Timothy) Malady, Michael Howard (Michele) Cronrath, Stacey Leigh (Joely) Cronrath; grandchildren Devyn Nicole (Eric) Pulliam, Kaitlyn Alyse (Donald) Cox, Jessica Lillian (Samuel) Lucidi, Samantha Jo Cronrath, Michael Tyler Cronrath; great grandchildren Ray Timothy Cox, Eian Lucas Pulliam, Lee Jameson Cox, Grady Ryan Cox, Brooklyn Noelle Pulliam and one great grandchild on the way; sisters Barbara Conley and her husband Edward, Donna Geiger and her husband Russell.

Family and friends to gather on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10AM until time of service at 11AM at The Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 7365 Indian Head Highway, Bryans Road, Maryland 20616 with a fellowship luncheon to follow in the church hall. Interment will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 7365 Indian Head Highway, Bryans Road, Maryland 20616.